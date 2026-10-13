Perspective: The pay-to-play game

By September 2026, candidates had raised around $2.66 billion toward federal races for the November election. Meanwhile, back on the farm, diesel is topping $6.00 a gallon. Gas ranges between $4.25 and $4.89 a gallon and groceries… well, what can I say about the price of eggs?

I get it. Bigger brains than mine are gathered in dark rooms tracking voter appetite with messaging that grabs every vote – because voting does matter.

The pay to play scandal is not new. What’s new? The amount of money those who hold power are willing to spend to keep that power. To shape the country in their image and give us, the peasants (that would be me), a few pennies so we can be grateful for the crumbs that fall from their table.

I’m angry. Angry that campaigns are so full of cash, and my neighbors struggle to find a home. SNAP and Medicare are shrinking. People who relied on affordable health care are left in emergency rooms accumulating debt. I could go on; however, I have a word limit.

$2.66 billion dollars on ads, throw-away mailers, and more. On November 4th, it all goes in the trash, maybe landfills, I don’t know. On November 4th, diesel will still be almost $6.00 a gallon. Gas will not go down, and it will still be a struggle to feed your family.

So vote wisely, neighbor. Our country depends on you.