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Perspective: An appreciation of the filibuster

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published August 17, 2026 at 1:39 PM CDT
Hollywood's most famous filibusterer, James Stewart, with Claude Rains, in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.
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Hollywood's most famous filibusterer, James Stewart, with Claude Rains, in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

“Think twice.” “Look before you leap.” “Haste makes waste.” Such advice from our parents indicates that they appreciate the filibuster. Let us explain.

Power is dangerous; yet the majority wields absolute power in a democracy. The Federalist observes further that in a democracy “the legislative power necessarily predominates”. The majority must rule; but we try to tame or moderate it. A lynch mob behaves perfectly democratically, so we seek to tie majority rule to respect for minority rights.

Bicameralism requires the majority literally to think twice. Different features of each house generate different attitudes and opinions in each house. Further, the Senate acts as a brake on the House.

The filibuster places a heavier foot on the brake. As the Wall Street Journal noted, “ the filibuster requires 60 votes to pass most legislation, thus providing a bulwark against consolidated power.” A bill must appeal to more, and more diverse, interests in order to garner an enhanced majority of 60 votes. The majority, albeit an enhanced majority, does rule.

As political scientist Martin Diamond said, the system is democratic, just differently democratic. As our parents observed, bluntly, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.

I’m Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.
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Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
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