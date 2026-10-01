Perspective: Show up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

When people think about domestic violence, they often think of it as a private issue —something that happens behind closed doors. But the truth is, domestic violence is a public issue that affects all of us.

It impacts our schools, our workplaces, our healthcare systems, and our communities. Children who witness abuse can carry its effects into adulthood. Employers see the impact through missed work and decreased productivity. Friends, neighbors, and family members often want to help but may not know how.

That's why Domestic Violence Awareness Month is so important. It's an opportunity to break the silence, challenge harmful myths, and remind survivors that they are not alone. Awareness also means prevention. By talking openly about healthy relationships, respect, and warning signs of abuse, we can help stop violence before it starts.

Ending domestic violence isn't just the responsibility of survivors or victim service organizations. It takes all of us—parents, educators, employers, faith communities, and neighbors—working together to create communities where everyone can live safely and free from abuse.

This October, wear purple, learn the signs, support your local domestic violence agency, and start conversations that matter. Join Safe Passage for their domestic violence vigil October 5th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb to show your support for survivors in our community. Show up, Learn more, Take Action.

My name is Beth Ganion and that's my perspective.