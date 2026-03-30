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Perspective: We don't want a one-party system

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published March 30, 2026 at 7:31 AM CDT
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The Chicago Tribune observed that “Illinois Republicans aren’t just losing. They‘re disappearing.” Republicans hold no statewide offices. Democrats hold a veto proof majority in the legislature, although the governor is, of course, a Democrat. The Tribune noted that a mere 560,000 souls voted Republican for governor in our recent primary. “Disappearing” indeed.

Now one may prefer Republicans or Democrats; but one should not prefer one party rule. Would you like to be a Republican in California? Would you like to be a Democrat in Texas?

Our American government texts extol the virtues of parties. They promote participation. They recruit and develop talent. They formulate and implement policy. Crucially, they moderate politics.

Some scholars advocate for two parties. Some prefer multi party systems. But no one advocates a one party system. Such a system robs parties of virtually all their virtues.

So get to work, Illinois Republicans, Texas Democrats, California Republicans. You owe us your best efforts.

I’m Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.

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Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
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