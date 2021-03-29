This Week In Illinois History: Cheap Trick Day (April 1, 2007)

No Foolin’: on April 1, 2007, the Illinois General Assembly passed Senate Resolution 255, designating every April 1st in Illinois as "Cheap Trick Day."

World-famous rock band Cheap Trick hails from Rockford. In 1968, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson formed the band Fuse. They toured the Midwest before recruiting drummer Bun E. Carlos. In 1973, they took on singer Randy Hogan and became Cheap Trick. Hogan was replaced the following year by current lead singer Robin Zander.

The band signed with Epic Records in 1976. Their self-titled debut album received mixed reviews and lackluster sales. But a 1978 tour of Japan resulted in a bestselling live album, Cheap Trick at Budokan, which launched the band to international stardom.

In their nearly 50-year history, Cheap Trick has sold over 20 million albums, performed over 5,000 live shows, and earned 40 gold and platinum awards.

Cheap Trick’s monumental success never severed their connection to their home state, or their hometown of Rockford. On April 8, 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I was born in Rock County,” Zander said in an interview after the ceremony. “I grew up in Rockford, Illinois. I lived on the Rock River. And now I’m in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So, I think it was pretty destined.”

Cheap Trick’s 20th studio album, In Another World, will be released on April 9.