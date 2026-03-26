Perspective: A line in the sand

A lot of us are feeling exhausted by the news lately, feeling like the scales of justice are being tilted. The "No Kings" movement is a line in the sand. It’s a wake-up call that matters because it’s the spark we need to get our community moving toward a very specific goal: the 3.5% of us it takes to actually change the course of history.

It’s easy to feel small when you’re looking at headlines from D.C. You might think, "I’m just one person; what can I actually change?" But political scientists have found that no government can withstand the challenge of 3.5% of its population in active, non-violent resistance.

So, why does "No Kings" matter for that goal?

It Clarifies the Stakes: It moves us past policy debates and gets to the heart of the matter — do we live in a Republic or a Monarchy? That clarity turns "observers" into "participants."

It’s a Local Signal: When we show up locally, we’re signaling to our neighbors that accountability isn't optional. We’re making it safe for others to stand up, too.

It Shifts the "Normal": When 3.5% of us show up — whether that’s at a town hall, writing letters, or organizing on the courthouse square — it changes what is considered "acceptable" behavior for those in power.

The No Kings movement isn't about being "anti-government"—it’s about being pro-citizen. It’s about ensuring that the person in the Oval Office, no matter who they are or what party they belong to, answers to us. We don't need a miracle to save our democracy; we just need about 3.5% of you to decide, on March 28th, that "We the People" still means something.

I’m Abbey Harris and that’s my Perspective.