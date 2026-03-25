Perspective: The State of the Union

After the latest State of the Union, I was left with a simple but unsettling question: How do we actually know what the state of the union is?

In today’s media environment, clarity is elusive. Social media feeds, partisan outlets, and algorithm-driven echo chambers blur the line between fact and preference. Information isn’t just reported—it’s curated, filtered, and often reinforced to match what we already believe.

I’ve watched these addresses nearly every year since the George H. W. Bush administration, and one thing feels increasingly clear: the speech has devolved. What was once framed as a report to the nation now feels more like a campaign rally—designed to highlight successes, minimize shortcomings, and cast opponents as obstacles.

This isn’t about one party. Presidents of both parties have shaped narratives to their advantage. Promises are polished. Statistics are selectively framed. Context is often missing. The result isn’t outright falsehood as much as partial truth—information that sounds complete but isn’t. And well, sometimes there are outright lies, not spin… lies, also known as factual inaccuracies.

And that’s the problem.

The American public deserves more than messaging and gaslighting. We deserve a clear, honest accounting: what’s working, what isn’t, and why. Not just numbers, but context. Not just outcomes, but explanations based on facts.

The Constitution requires the president to report on the state of the union. But perhaps it’s time to revisit what that means. Congress ought to establish clearer expectations—limiting the address to verifiable developments since the last report, with transparent explanations of causes and consequences.

No spin. No cheerleading. Just the facts.

Because without that, the State of the Union risks becoming less a report on reality and more an advertisement for it.

I'm Joseph Flynn, and that's my perspective.