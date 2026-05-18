Perspective: This beautiful planet is our responsibility

Have you heard of the Gaia Hypothesis? This scientific theory views our planet as a single, self-regulating organism. It uses Gaia, an ancient Greek word for “earth” where life and the environment evolve together to maintain planetary health. Some scientists in the mid-1900s began to study the idea of the interconnectedness of all life on earth. In 1970, chemist James Lovelock and his research biologist partner, Lynn Margulis, introduced the Gaia hypothesis that Earth as a self-regulating living being is capable of maintaining the conditions necessary for life. From their studies, they said the earth as a living being system has many components – atmosphere, biosphere, geology, and oceans that adjust and respond to changes to sustain life. One example is the regulation of Earth’s atmosphere by photosynthetic organisms that convert carbon dioxide into oxygen to sustain life.

It is now understood that such a holistic perspective has significant implications for environmental conservation, considering the impact of our human activities on the earth’s ability to regulate itself. We humans need to commit to living in harmony with our planet, adopt more sustainable practices, and firmly advocate for environmental protection. We need a sense of reverence for the natural world and becoming better caretakers of this beautiful, dynamic planet called Mother Earth.

For my June WNIJ Perspective, I’m going to share some writings by Christian theologians and mystics who connect these concepts of a caretaking Mother Earth to a creating and loving motherly God.

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my Perspective.