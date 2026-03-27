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Perspective: Another word for 'love'

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:25 AM CDT
Ambra
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Ever watch one of those cooking shows on TV? 

I don't know how you could miss them. It comes down to chefs judging the cooking of other chefs. My takeaway is not about cooking. It's about words.

Those judges would be lost without the word "love." They love those sauces. They are forced to say "love" because they are stuck with the rules of the English language. 

Wouldn't it be fun to break those rules? It can be done. I've seen it done on the perfect canvass — a poem ... by Joseph Fasano, an author and poet of New York City.

Listen to his take on the word "love" in his poem titled ...

ENGLISH

What language is this
that equates I love you
with I love turnips?
Can we not have another word
for passion, steady passion,
the agony that launched a thousand ships?
And let it be fresh,
yet one we're used to: 
I home you. You breathe me. We stallion.
If you cannot be a singer, be a story. 
If you cannot be a story, be a song.
Say it, now,
to yourself, your love, your other: 
I Rome you. 
You Pompeii me. 
I wouldn't Judas you.

This poem helps us see beyond the word itself. We give love real meaning through our actions and how we treat ourselves and others. Fasano has given us his words for that kind of love. 

And ... now he challenges each of us to find our own.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my  Perspective.
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Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain