Perspective: Another word for 'love'

Ever watch one of those cooking shows on TV?

I don't know how you could miss them. It comes down to chefs judging the cooking of other chefs. My takeaway is not about cooking. It's about words.

Those judges would be lost without the word "love." They love those sauces. They are forced to say "love" because they are stuck with the rules of the English language.

Wouldn't it be fun to break those rules? It can be done. I've seen it done on the perfect canvass — a poem ... by Joseph Fasano, an author and poet of New York City.

Listen to his take on the word "love" in his poem titled ...

ENGLISH

What language is this

that equates I love you

with I love turnips?

Can we not have another word

for passion, steady passion,

the agony that launched a thousand ships?

And let it be fresh,

yet one we're used to:

I home you. You breathe me. We stallion.

If you cannot be a singer, be a story.

If you cannot be a story, be a song.

Say it, now,

to yourself, your love, your other:

I Rome you.

You Pompeii me.

I wouldn't Judas you.

This poem helps us see beyond the word itself. We give love real meaning through our actions and how we treat ourselves and others. Fasano has given us his words for that kind of love.

And ... now he challenges each of us to find our own.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

