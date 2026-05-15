All binoculars point to Rockton for this weekend's Pelican Fest

A small town near the Illinois/Wisconsin border might not be the first place you think of when you imagine a pelican’s habitat. But that’s exactly where you’ll find the big exotic birds this Saturday, May 16, as Rockton holds its 6th annual Pelican Fest.

The free festival takes place in downtown Rockton locations and the Nygren Wetland Preserve Saturday from 10 'til 4. There’ll be birdwatching tours, kids activities, and even a costume-making contest.

Jennifer Kuroda of the Sinnissippi Audubon Society and Kim Johnsen with the Natural Land Institute are two of the festival's organizers. They spoke with WNIJ's Susan Stephens about the big white migratory birds that inspired the festival that also celebrates nature.

Find more details at https://rocktonpelicanfest.weebly.com/