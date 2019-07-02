Perspective: Our Voices Matter

Sometimes I wonder if my words and efforts matter. I am easily discouraged when immediate change doesn’t transpire. If we allow it, setbacks can strangle change. We cannot see the course our efforts will take when we are in the midst of it.

Two monumental events happened on July 2 that offer hope to us all:

On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress voted to free the colonies from Britain. It was a long time coming. Many people shared their voices to move our country forward. During those moments, I suspect that those who acted questioned if their efforts would fall flat, that their work didn’t matter.

On July 2, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed through Congress. This act barred race, religious, national origin, and gender discrimination by employers. Like our nation’s independence, this act came from many people’s hard-fought efforts. This act grew out of real blood, sweat, and tears. But I have to wonder if the Civil Rights fighters questioned whether their efforts would matter.

Each of us has a voice. Even on days when we fear no one listens, we must move forward. Remember our forefathers’ and the Civil Rights leaders’ words inspired such important events. These actions show that voices matter, that what we say can make our world better, freer. When we are in the midst of it, we must keep moving forward. Our voices matter. Our voices make change and people listen.

I’m Elsa Glover and that’s my perspective.