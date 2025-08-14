Perspective: A summertime breather

I’m grateful to have two living sisters. My younger sister, Darleen, celebrated 78 last week on an Oregon beach with family. And a day later, my older sister, Jean, celebrated 90 with extended family in Minnesota.

Jean lives independently in her lovely house on the wood’s edge of one Waupaca Wisconsin Chain O’ Lakes. She can walk to her dock on the small lake. Her three daughters drop in from Iowa or Minnesota to swim with her across the lake.

Darleen and her husband in Oregon have three lovely adult daughters. The twins provide constant care for the youngest sibling, and also create and present children’s Bible story dramas in their church. Last month, Darleen joined her sisters for a joint high school reunion in our home town of Iola. Held for those with 50 or more years since graduation, 167 turned up!

Before the high school reunion, Jean housed a “Sisterella” reunion at her house. I was happy for a ride by her youngest daughter from Iowa. Our Minnesota niece and her husband joined in the fun. Ginger, the wife of my departed twin brother, lives on another lake and joined us for tasty meals and crazy card games. Ginger’s oldest daughter graced us with a lovely scenic boat tour of the Chain, bringing back fond memories of family vacations and summer jobs on the Chain.

A welcome breather from constant bad news, summertime beckons us to relax, laugh, tell stories, and be refreshed.

I’m Connie Seraphine, hoping you are enjoying such a breather.