Perspective: Upgrade your geriatric experience

Northern Public Radio | By Rosie Klepper
Published December 21, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST
Adam Wilson
/
Unsplash

Begrudgingly, I’ll admit that I am getting older. I am not necessarily delighted about this, but I also keep in mind, that some people are not given the gift of getting old. This puts it all in perspective. However, I discovered an amazing apparatus last week: an electric heating pad that snaps at the neck, covering the front and back of the shoulders and then, pure decadence, it goes all the way down to cover your lower back. It has long ties at the waist, so you can fit it snugly against your back. Even better, it has 6 levels of heat and four auto shut-off timers.

This morning, I cranked it up to level 6, a.k.a., pot roast. I swear if I strapped a pot roast to my back, I would have a succulent meal in a few hours. All I would need to do is cook some veggies on the stove and I would be set.

This gizmo makes hot water bottles seem at best, medieval. AND, just unplug it and it plops into the washing machine for cleaning. It has an elegant simplicity to it.

I say, bring on the future. I am ready and raring to go. Now, if you excuse me, I have to go check the pot roast.

Ain’t new technology wonderful sometimes?

I am Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.
Rosie Klepper
Rosie Klepper is a writer and editor based in Hinsdale. A lover of language since birth, she delights in word play, wit and humor.
