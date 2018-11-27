© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Perspectives

Perspective: A More Perfect Union

Northern Public Radio | By Elsa Glover
Published November 27, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST
constitution_of_the_united_states__page_1.jpg

 

DeKalb’s seventh graders are studying the U.S. Constitution’s Preamble. Throughout town, you can hear the Schoolhouse Rock music about those 52 words starting with, “We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect union.”   

 

Our Framers suggest that we citizens have a goal to make our country closer to perfect using government and its structure as a basis.    

 

elsa_glover.jpg

Today, I wonder when current leaders will work toward this solid goal of being more perfect for all in our union.  Leadership seems stuck in the mire of less noble causes.    

 

The voices all around spewing the toxicity of division, inequality, and dis-union will never build anything more perfect.  

 

It’s up to us, we, the people, to intertwine our power for that more perfect union. Expressing words of unity and inclusion, as our first step, cannot be our only action.   

 

Doing unity, doing our more perfect union is not easy; it’s a matter of give and take, setting aside differences for the common good.  We must exert power to create that bridge over the mire of toxicity not just for ourselves, but for our posterity.   

 

perspectives_logo__002__0.png

No matter our differences, we can value each other as fellow citizens and will ourselves to envision, form, and build that bridge to our more perfect union.  After that single respectful statement, we must roll up our sleeves and hold out a hand because together we are We the People.   

 

I’m Elsa Glover and that’s my perspective. 

