© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: My collections

Northern Public Radio | By Francisco Solares-Larrave
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:03 AM CDT
Pixabay

Recently I returned to an old hobby of mine, which is to collect watches. Basically, it's about getting interesting timepieces, wear them, learn how they work, and then put them away to revisit them later.

 

This return got me thinking about other things I like to collect, such as fountain pens and film cameras. And with that came the inevitable question… Why do I gather these things among my possessions? I could say that I love writing with my pens (and I have several bottles of ink to prove it). I could also claim that I'm passionate about taking photographs and carry a camera to work often enough. However, why do I need to have multiple versions of an item when one should suffice. Worse yet, why do I have several samples of old technology when there are tools that do the same task even better?

 

We collectors of old gear like to say that they still have some kind of humanity left in them. They were assembled thinking about the final user, not the final sale. That's why I enjoy wearing a different watch every day, because they were meant to be useful and pretty. As for my pens, there's no pleasure like sliding a nib loaded with smooth ink on velvety paper.

 

Major drawbacks here? I never really know the time. None of my watches agree on it.

 

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my carefully curated perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesFrancisco Solares-Larrave
Francisco Solares-Larrave
A Guatemalan native, he arrived in the United States in the late eighties on a Fulbright Scholarship to do graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana. He has been teaching Spanish language, literature and culture at NIU since August 2000, and his main research interests are 19th-century Spanish American literature.
See stories by Francisco Solares-Larrave