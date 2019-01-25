Perspective: Your Life Story Must Answer These Questions

My life has revolved around journalism … newspapers.

Which means I’ve devoted a lot of time to asking questions.

I learned many years ago that every news story is built on a foundation of five W’s and the H.



Who?

What?

When?

Where?

Why?

… and How?

You must answer all these questions to complete a story. Now, I’ve been thinking about those questions lately. In terms of the story I’m still writing -- about myself.

This started when I read one of those how-to-make-your-life-better articles by Thomas Oppong. He says I need a personal philosophy, an overall vision or attitude toward life and its purpose.

I find myself babbling a little when I try to put my philosophy into words. But Oppong shared something that helps me focus. He quotes Viktor E. Frankl, a prisoner in a Nazi concentration camp, from his book, "Man’s Search for Meaning.”



Frankl said: “Those who have a ‘why’ to live, can bear with almost any ‘how.’” Which means, I guess, I should be searching for my “why?” Yes, it’s important and often the most compelling question in any story.

But I don’t see my “why?” etched in stone.

Unless it’s this simple truth: That my philosophy of life has and will continue to evolve and will always be built on the 5 W’s and the H. Not just the “why?”

Because life bumps into all those questions. Every day. And like I said, no story — especially a life story — is complete without answering each one.

Every day. As best you can. Until your story is done.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.