Putting A Roof Over Your Head (With Gutters)

Today I am thinking about the “American Dream.” And my gutters — full of limbs, leaves, walnuts and huge seed pods off my locust tree. Stuff that comes with a big part the American Dream — owning your own home.

Listen to any home-buying fixer-upper TV show:

“Ohhh, look at that big, beautiful yard.”

“And those trees. They’re going to be beautiful in the fall.”

“This deck is amazing. It’s huge.”

And I love this one: “I must have a built-in pool.”



Ahhh silly people. That American Dream can turn into a scream.

Trees are beautiful. They give us oxygen. And leaves, and limbs and twigs … that fill your yard and gutters. Or smash your roof.

But … no one wants a yard without trees. And who wants a tiny yard? All you have to do is mow it. And fertilize it, or seed it, or weed it, and yes, rake it.

But mainly mow it — every week — spring, summer and part of fall.

A mowed lawn is a thing of beauty while relaxing on your huge deck. I’m talking about decks that need regular cleaning, repair and re-staining. My deck formula would be … the smaller the better.

Even better … no deck. And no pool.

Yes, pools are fun. Those visiting your home love them. But balance fun vs. upkeep, cost and how often you use the pool.

OK, I’m just having a little fun … and revealing my laziness.

I am proud to own my home — a big box full of lifetime memories.

So … yes, be careful what you wish for.

But also take comfort in the truth of these quotes:



“Home is where the heart is.”

And … “A man’s home is his castle.”

Oh dear. Did I say castle?

Yes, there is something worse than a swimming pool.

Try a moat.



I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.