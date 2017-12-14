A Season Seeking Hope

I don’t know about you, but this holiday season, I’m struggling. I feel a dissonance in my soul as nostalgic Christmas carols compete with a daily diet of very troubling news.

My heart is heavy with the political and social divisions in our country, the painful aftermath of the many natural disasters, the ever-recurring terrorism, famine and wars around the world.

Sensing a deepening of hopelessness, a hymn came to mind, not connected to this Christmas season. It’s called, “Shepherd me, O God.” Marty Haugen, the composer, based it on the familiar 23rd Psalm.

Perhaps it popped into my mind because it connects to my husband and me as “shepherds.” It also connects to the babe in the manger who became the “Good Shepherd.”

The refrain goes like this: “Shepherd me, O God, beyond my wants, beyond my fears, from death into life.”

In a few well-chosen words, this hymn names and challenges what is going on in my head and heart during this Advent time of waiting for “Good News.”

I sing for the Good Shepherd to move me beyond my wants in order to see and respond to the needs of others – and from fears of what is happening in our country and our fractious world.

I sing for the Shepherd to lead me into green pastures of hope, calmness, and a confidence to act in ways that bring life, justice, and peace.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective.