Give Credit Where It's Due

Many business leaders, real estate firms and community leaders love to talk about the I-39 Logistics Corridor as a big regional economic phenomenon.

The fact is that the majority of growth in rural Northern Illinois is happening on Interstate 88.

DeKalb has seen 1.6 million square feet of development in the past year. 3M has expanded its distribution center. Target has expanded its distribution center and doubled the workforce at a cost of $50 million. And Ideal Industries of DeKalb is completing its $18 million expansion.

In Rochelle, there have been several new industries and expansions over the past five years all along I-88. Plus, the Union Pacific Intermodal is a powerful economic force for the region.

Moreover, Dixon is seeing significant industrial growth to the tune of 37%. The average for other towns across Illinois is only 5%. Dixon also has seen 20 new businesses open so far this year.

A big announcement later this fall will give details of three new companies that will soon be locating in Dixon's I-88 Industrial Park. Finally, all the empty industrial buildings in town have been purchased and filled.

As for I-39, not much growth at all. So, anyone who wants to talk about the I-39 Logistics Corridor can do so all they want. But the significant growth is happening along Interstate 88.

Maybe I-88 from DeKalb to Dixon should be given a name of its own?

