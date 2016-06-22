Is Dollar General The New Walmart?

Remember when Walmart was on a fast track to build large stores in towns across the nation? People said the company was destroying locally owned small-town businesses.

Something far worse is now crashing through our rural landscape: Dollar General. For 14 years, I watched with horror as Dollar General went on a rampage in Vermont. Quaint, locally owned markets began to close at an unprecedented rate, damaging the aesthetic character of dozens of Vermont towns.

Now the same thing is happening in rural Northwest Illinois. Dollar General is building their retail sheds in many small communities. They are already in Oregon, Mt. Morris, Polo, and Milledgeville.

The effects will begin to show; local small businesses in these towns will begin to shut down because they cannot compete with this retail monster and its cheap products.

Yet, I know of no group talking about the negative effects of Dollar General in small town after small town. They basically build tin sheds with a fake facade. Their employees are paid less than employees at Walmart. And, they are all the same.

The era when small Illinois communities looked different -- presented their own character -- is coming to a close. It was so cool exploring northwest Illinois' small towns to soak in all the uniqueness. Now, those towns of 1,500 to 4,000 population are looking all the same: a Dollar General on one side of town and a Casey's on the other.

Rural diversity and unique characteristics have always been essential ingredients in attracting visitors. It's a shame that there has been little effort to stop Dollar General from spreading like a weed and horribly redefining the rural character of small towns!

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective