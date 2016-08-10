Town Is 'Nuked' By Plant Closing

Imagine you live in a town of about 6,000 people – like Mendota, for example. There aren’t many employers, but let’s say there is a nuclear reactor that pays great salaries to 800 local residents.

Now, imagine that Mendota learns the nuclear plant is going to close in a year. That would be one of the darkest days for all the Mendota community.

Now, let's switch to reality! Clinton is a small town in Central Illinois with a population around 7,000. Earlier this year, the community was informed that the biggest employer -- the Exelon Nuclear plant -- was going to close down in 2017.

After the shock lifted, community leaders went to work to save the plant. They had high hopes! But recently they were told the time was up and that soon the lengthy process of closing this large nuclear plant would begin.

Not only will 800 people lose their jobs -- plus another 300 contractors -- but the community will lose 14 million dollars a year in tax money that funds schools, parks and municipal infrastructure. That’s going to cause a lot of suffering and loss of important programs.

Our region is quite fortunate, since the nearby Byron Nuclear Generation plant will remain open, keeping the 800 employees and 400 contractors and continuing to pay the taxes the area relies on.

In some respects, the hardship would be less extreme if the Byron plant were slated to close because the Byron region has dozens of employers that employ thousands of workers.

Clinton does not have such an economy. It's a devastating situation for Clinton's future.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.