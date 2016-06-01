Funding Choices Seem A Bit Twisted

Illinois seems to have developed a warped sense of what's good for our communities and what's not. And Illinois, in a twisted sort of way, is putting a lot more money into prisons than into universities!

Many state universities have announced big layoffs: Eastern Illinois University 400 layoffs. Western announces nearly 300 layoffs, and layoffs at SIU. Yet, if you look at where the hiring is, go no farther than Dixon with new jobs being posted every week for the past 18 months at the Correctional Center there. And, in Thomson, big hiring is going to take place as the new prison there receives more inmates.

Recently, it was announced that the Youth Detention Center in Kewanee be closed! Well, when news was received that it wouldn't close there were cheers! Something's wrong here! Cheers because a correctional facility is not closing. Is there outrage in Kewanee about all the layoffs just down the road at WIU in Macomb?

I think its outrageous the prison towns are enjoying all the new jobs as new the inmate population keeps rising! And treatment centers for sick inmates are being built. Yet, at the same time, higher education faces terrible layoffs.

When prisons keep employing and higher ed keeps laying off, I believe we have a society that's become very twisted in what's important. Maybe if we educated more people, we could start lowering the prison population.

This is so disgusting!

I’m Phillip LeFevre, and that’s my perspective.