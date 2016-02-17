Growth Along I-88 Is Road To Success

The economic growth along I-88 from DeKalb to Rochelle, on to Dixon, and then Sterling/Rock Falls cannot be overstated. Tremendous economic growth has occurred along this corridor the past 10 years, including construction of the large Global III Union Pacific Intermodal facility.



The section of I-88 from Dekalb to Dixon is home to large distribution centers: Target, 3M, Nestle, Boise Cascade, HWI, Ryder Cold Storage Center, Walmart, Sara Lee, Spectrum Brands and Bay Valley Foods. The region is also attracting food-based industries.

Recently there have been announcements of expansion. 3M in DeKalb is adding on 1 million square feet. Also in DeKalb, Target will be adding 400 employees to its workforce. Crest Foods in Ashton has had multiple expansions and now has a workforce over 600. In Amboy, Sensient Flavors is expanding and will add over 50 new employees. This region is within two economic marketing agencies, I-88 WEST and the I-39 Logistics Corridor.

Other new industries and expansions have occurred in Dixon. Borg Warner has completed an 8.4 million dollar expansion. Sewer Equipment Company of America has added many new jobs. Also, the Dixon Correctional Center has been hiring new staff for a year now, approaching 130 high-paying medical workers for its new Special Inmate Treatment Center.

With all this growth it's no surprise that traffic -- especially truck traffic -- has increased significantly on I-88 from DeKalb to Dixon. I believe steady growth along this corridor will continue the next 10 years.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective