Dixon Theater Needs Action Now

Have you heard what is happening with the Historic Dixon Theatre? This incredible building from the 1920s sits idle most of the year and needs major repairs.

Jeanie Linders, a Dixon High School graduate who wrote and produced the worldwide smash hit “Menopause: the Musical,” wants to buy the theater and bring shows that would draw thousands of people to downtown Dixon.

She also wants to bring a permanent professional theater group to Dixon.

One family which has tried to fix the theater is holding it hostage and will not sell it to Linders. It’s a huge concern, and that family doesn’t even own the theater: The Lee County Board does.

This community, and arts enthusiasts from the region, are livid. Jeanie Linders will not only buy the theater; she will spend thousands to repair it. She has the support of a Tony Award-winning actress and a star of “Mike and Molly,” 1967 Dixon High School graduate Rhondi Reed from Los Angeles.

The current controversy over the theater is now in the hands of the Lee County State’s Attorney.

The family blocking Linder’s purchase of the theater needs to allow this transfer and transformation of our Historic Dixon Theater to move forward quickly.

I’m Phillip LeFevre, and that’s my perspective.