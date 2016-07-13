Parkway Would Provide Road Relief

Kane, Grundy, Kendall, DeKalb, and LaSalle Counties are all growing. In fact, a couple of them are in the top 100 fastest-growing counties in the country. What this all means is traffic! More and more, and lots and lots of traffic! It must be dealt with!

For years there has been a plan to create a 36-mile multi-lane road called the Prairie Parkway. This expressway would run from I-80 to I-88. The Parkway would go west of the very heavily traveled Route 47.

These counties are not going to just stop growing. They will keep luring more and more people and more and more business and industry. Route 47 just cannot support the growing traffic needs.

Because the Illinois Department of Transportation did not meet Federal Government deadlines, the Feds pulled the funds for the one billion dollar project in 2012. Vehicles, especially trucks, desperately need a way to bypass all of Chicago and far west suburbs.

The Prairie Parkway will allow those trying to get to places like Madison, Minneapolis and other points to the Northwest to get there much more easily. Traffic would use I-80 to the new Prairie Parkway, then north to I-88 west to I-39 north.

I believe it should become an Illinois Tollway project. With the state in a mess, it's the only option to secure completion. The Prairie Parkway will help diminish horrid traffic backups on suburban two-lane roads, Spur economic development in the DeKalb area, and cut commute times for workers.

Like many in Vermont would say, "Let's get 'er done!"

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.