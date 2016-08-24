Why Not Picket All Of Them?

For the past week, groups of protesters have been picketing at northern Illinois gun manufacturing plants.

Their narrow thinking makes them believe that workers earning money to support their families by making guns are responsible for the murders done with a firearm!

If that's the case, then let's be fair. These same groups should protest at plants where knives are made because thousands and thousands of people are stabbed to death. Also, if we follow the logic of protesters that target gun manufacturers, then there should be protests at the big industrial facilities that make big jets. Over a thousand people were killed by jets on 9/11.

If gun makers are responsible for those who use their guns to kill people, then the manufacturers of bats, arrows, golf clubs, glass, and poisons should be liable when their products are discovered to be the murder weapon. Hell, in France, dozens of people were murdered by someone using a truck. Using the reasoning of protesters at gun plants, those who made that truck should be held accountable!

Let's give the workers in a gun plant names. To believe Mike and Julie , paying their mortgage and bills from the pay they get for making guns, are responsible when Andy whomever murders someone on the streets of Detroit is just unfair and unreasonable!

Yes, I believe those who protest gun manufacturers are extremely narrow minded, not to mention, they think outside of reality!

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.