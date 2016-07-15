Don't Leave This Task Too Long

I have some letters to write. And I bet you do, too.

I’m talking about goodbye letters.

In September 1979, I wrote a letter to my grandparents. I must have been in a sentimental mood, and maybe feeling the pressure of Grandparent’s Day. Instead of sending a card (sorry Hallmark), I wrote a letter. I had feelings to share.

The letter was meant to be a lasting thank-you, something they could pull out whenever. I wanted it to be worth rereading. I thanked them for the family name. Told them why it is important to me. I included memories and recognized what they did for me.

I was 31 at the time. My grandfather died 10 months later.

I wrote a similar letter years ago as a Christmas gift for an aunt and uncle. Once again, I wanted them to know they made a difference in my life.

This also is so true of other aunts and uncles, family members — and friends. Thus, my earlier comment … I have more letters to write.

The letters cover things I should tell them in case I do not get a chance to say goodbye … a proper goodbye.

Don’t wait for those important to you to become deathly sick before telling them what they mean to you.

I am not alone.

To see what I mean, go online to lastgoodbyeletters.com, where the mission is: "To collect and publish inspiring letters that may heal and enrich those who read them." The web site offers advice on how to write a "goodbye letter," plus many letters are shared.

It feels good to attach words to all those hugs and "love yous" that we routinely give and get.

So ... I definitely need to write some more letters.

Do you?

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.