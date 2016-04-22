It's About More Than Just You

You. You. You.

Ever have one of those days?

You're climbing out of a hole, and the voices inside and outside and all around are preaching, "Well, it's up to you."

"Pull yourself up by your own bootstraps."

There's a popular post on Facebook that says, "Everything you do is based on the choices you make. It's not your parents, your past relationships, your job, the economy, the weather, an argument or your age that is to blame. You and only you are responsible for every decision and choice you make. Period."

I do not want to splash whitewash across such beautiful sayings, but ... let's talk.

Yes, at some point in time, you are on your own and the water wings have to go. But tell me, did you teach yourself to swim?

For most of you, I doubt it. And I doubt most accomplishments in your life can be credited to just you alone.

If I made a movie about my life, the rolling credits at the end would run longer than the movie.

Because I was never alone.

We are products of the path we follow, and that path does include parents, past relationships, jobs, the economy, weather, arguments and your age. And much more.

And they all do affect you, and change you, and alter you, and guide you, and push you or pull you.

So, in a way, they are to blame.

But that can be a good thing.

Because the choices you make are … yes, often up to you, but seldom are they just about you.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.