It's Hard To Tell Who's Angrier

“Good things come to those who …” Go ahead, finish that sentence.

I bet you said, "Good things come to those who wait."

Well, times have changed. The current adage seems to be, "Good things come to those who whine."

Which is just another way of singing the old song: "The squeaky wheel gets the grease."

Am I right? Isn't the world of work more like the world of whine? Whiners on the inside — the worker bees. Whiners on the outside — the customers.

And whiners know well the management mantra, "The customer is always right." But many also want to shout, "… and someone should be fired!"

Is it just me, or do you also notice there's a lot of anger juice in the water we're drinking these days?

That squeaky wheel is shrieking. Imagine a shouting mob with pitchforks and clubs. Or just watch election coverage.

Yes, what better way to measure the mood of a nation than with an election. Voter rage has knocked road rage down a few rungs on the hate ladder. The presidential campaign has moved from entertaining to frightening.

I cannot tell who is angrier — the voters or the candidates. And will the anger win?

I keep hoping reason will win out. Voters will study the issues and leash their emotions.

But I am starting to have doubts and real concerns. There is a menacing mood in our country. There's a lot of people who believe, "Good things come to those who whine ... and shout ... and punch … and grab."

Ahhh Pogo, where are you when we need you? You were right: "We have met the enemy, and he is us."

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.