An Idea Too Good To Be True?

I've stumbled across something that could be amazing.

My sources, who are plugged in to the social media, are telling me that they are hearing whispers about a miracle in the making.

They are discovering that leaders from across the globe have been meeting secretly since early January, in various locations, with a single purpose: to discuss common beliefs and goals that will be presented in a philosophical manifesto.

Representatives from all religions and beliefs, even agnostics and atheists, have participated in drafting a document that is expected to be released later this year.

The meetings have been an open secret in some circles, but major media attention has been avoided. Leaders of this movement have said they want to prevent the usual intense speculation and analysis before the fact. And to reduce likely efforts to sabotage the mission.

Participants hope to clearly show the common beliefs that are in all religions, beliefs that should be preserved and promoted — not just through churches but also in our schools, community organizations, government institutions and the family home.

Think about it. Amazing, right? It would be great for all nations to work toward a common goal that respects all walks of life. A doctrine that everyone could endorse.

Sadly, though, all of what I have just told you is fiction. I just made it up.

I think I can do that today — April 1 — April Fool's Day.

Of course, this wasn't really funny, and it wasn't meant to be funny. Which kind of makes me the fool, I guess.

Because something like this could never happen.

Or ... could it?

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.