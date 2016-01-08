Here's Another R-Word For New Year

OK. It's been a week. How's that New Year's resolution coming?

Yeah … that's what I thought.

Awww, don't feel guilty. You're normal. But let's do talk a little about how to handle this New Year. And you do need to get a grip.

According to CNN, the top stories 10 years ago involved natural disasters, terrorism and politics. Sooo … I'd say, times, they are not a changin'. But I do have some advice -- mostly for all you boomers who, like me, are just hoping to stay healthy for another year.

My advice comes down to one word — resilience. It's the key to successful aging.

To share this, I must give credit to a study I came across that was done a few years back at the San Diego Stein Institute for Research on Aging. The study involved about 1,000 people between 50 and 99 years old followed by a mail-in survey.

They were asked if they had successfully aged, using their own definition and a 10-point scale. They told researchers their well-being had improved with age, despite mental and physical setbacks.

Researchers concluded physical factors are not as important as the psychological, which they referred to as resilience and the absence of depression.

We do not need a research study to explain the importance of a keeping a positive attitude. But let's accept that study as a scientific reminder and go into the New Year more resilient.

It will help with your aging climb ... and coping with the daily headlines.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.