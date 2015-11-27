Toast Makes Thanksgiving Better

Does anyone remember the Ma and Pa Kettle movies? I loved them.

In the end, Ma and Pa were all about family, and they had a huge one.

As we all are still digesting Thursday's meal, let me share a Kettle family Thanksgiving moment.

Ma and Pa and their huge brood are seated around a full table, and she turns to Pa to say grace.

Pa removes the hat he always wore, looks to Heaven and says, "Much obliged, Lord."

And the eating frenzy begins.

I assume for many families the toast is as traditional as the turkey.

But it's who is in the room that counts. Family ... and good friends. These are the thankfuls we should list first and foremost.

At our table the toast often comes from my wife. She does this pretty much every time family comes together. She has to share what's in her heart.

By now we all know what she is going to say — and do. Still, we need to hear it — the importance of family, including those who are missing but not forgotten. Thankful for being together, making memories ... and love.

She seldom gets through her toast without crying. It's a given.

We joke about it, saying, "Oh boy, here it comes."

But her tears make us smile. We raise our glasses knowing it's the best toast ever because the message is clear and so easy to see and feel ... in her tears.

And ... in ours.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.