Perspective: Laundry calamities

I come from a long line of people who manage to spill something down the front of their pristine shirt when eating. My mom was cursed with this particular talent as well. At some point during the week, you would hear an Eeyoresque “oh dear,” coming from the dining room or kitchen table. And I can attest that it never happens when you are wearing some old, nondescript top, but rather, it is a brand-new one that you really like and were hoping not to ruin.

Now, this dribbling defect can be bearable if you are a talented laundress, but mine is not up to snuff—it’s me. I have been trying to get better about proactively slathering on some stain stuff at the exact moment of shame, but sometimes I am involved with something else and I totally forget about it. The other sad news concerning this calamity is that I like foods that have garam masala, chili powder, curry and turmeric. Sadly, with these stains it usually means instant death for the article of clothing. I also like mangoes, so that is another cross to bear. However, in spite of this innate risk, I love these foods too much to give them up. As far as I’m concerned, any meal that makes your nose run is a good meal.

Bring it! I’m putting on my apron…

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.