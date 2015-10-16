Connecting Beyond The Dots

So much of life is connect the dots.

If you don't understand this, look at any clock with a second hand. Slow and steady and unstoppable. One second to the next, the hand moves from present to present to present. One dot to the next.

Suddenly it is now ... and then it's gone.

All right. I need to stop there. Just wanted to make it clear why our day needs to be measured by more than ticks and tocks and punch in and punch out.

The day is filled with so much more — but do we notice?

Do you remember what made last Friday special? Or yesterday?

Each day has some sparkle ... a gem to discover. You will be surprised at what you find.

I learned this lesson from a fellow writer who posts a daily message on Facebook — his favorite part of the day.

He recently wrote: "My favorite part of the day was having a 30-minute, small-talk conversation with my wife. In the living room. At 9 p.m. Uninterrupted ..."

His daily posts show the truth of how little things are most important.

His friends share their favorite part of the day. Things like:

"Hearing Emma tell me about chickens she wants and then night time books and snuggling to bed." "Daughter running her heart out on the cross country route and the Cubs ... yeah, the Cubs." "Taking and picking up my kids from their first day of school and hearing all about it." "My husband going to the store at 10 p.m. just to get me a box of Salerno butter cookies."

No doubt my favorite part of this day will be writing this ... for you ... and for me.

We all need to recognize and remember special moments — those dots in the day that matter the most.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.