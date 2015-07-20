The Right Greeting At The Right Time

“Howdy."

Notice … I did not say, "Hello." I said, "Howdy."

There is a difference.

I can say "Howdy" with a slight nod of my head or by just raising my index finger off the steering wheel as a stranger drives past

Now if that stranger happens to be in a pickup truck or on a tractor, it's even more appropriate. And without fail, that stranger will give me a "Howdy" right back.

That's when a "Howdy" fits best. Two passing strangers who not only acknowledge each other but also the world they share. That world often includes rolling fields of corn or soybeans or livestock.

And fresh air in a breeze with the smell of life happening.

There's a bond. There are unspoken words wrapped in feelings: I see you. I respect you. I appreciate you. If you need somethin', just holler.

I don't expect a "Howdy" at a busy intersection — cars coming and going with people focused into the distance. We just don't see each other then, do we?

I'm not sure why, but a country road just brings out the "Howdy" ... the tip of the hat.

You know ... I could make another point about a nice friendly wave.

People do wave back. It's kind of a natural thing. Even if you're not on a country road.

And ... if you smile at a stranger, they often smile right back. Without thinking about it.

And it feels good.

And … feels even better ... if you say, "Howdy."

I'm Lonny Cain, and that's my perspective.