How To Beat That Nagging Fear

How many times have I been there … under that sizzling spotlight?

The voice from inside says, "Well, whadaya gonna do now?"

Making decisions can be tough — yes? You know … the scary ones.

I'm not talking about jumping off a tall rock into a mystery pool below. That's a more focused fear. We all have phobias, things that scare us: snakes, spiders, lightning and thunder, heights and so on.

But I think there's one fear, a common fear, that worms around inside everyone.

Fear of failure.

Should I take that job? Should I get married? Should I ask for my money back? Should I take any risk at all?

I recently tossed out some advice to my son, who is thinking about taking on a new challenge.

"Do what scares you the most," I said.

I was paraphrasing Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said: "Always do what you are afraid to do."

I felt those words shouted wisdom and bolstered courage.

Then my wife threw those words back in my lap a few days later as I wrestled with a personal challenge.

Yes, it's easier to give the advice than take it.

We all need support from friends and family when it comes to making decisions. Fear of failure is a mighty obstacle. (Do we ever get over being laughed at when we were kids?)

Strong words from others do help.

And I stand by that quote. The best way to get over fear is to just do it … again and again. If it's something you really want to do … or need to do.

So... for me, for my son, and perhaps for you, think on those words and one final quote ... this from Eleanor Roosevelt, who said: "Do one thing every day that scares you."

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective