Excuse me … May I have a word with you?

I make this request as a logophile, which means I am a lover of words.

There is power and passion in words, which leads me to ask you: What are your favorite words?

I borrowed this challenge from author Lewis Burke Frumkes, who put the question to famous people and put 220 responses into a small book called "The Logophile's Orgy ... Favorite Words of Famous People."

While you ponder your favorite word, listen to some I pulled from this great little book:

Author Susan Cheever said: "My favorite words are 'yes' and 'no.' They are the us-words, the words that say it all. I love them for their completeness, their simplicity and their appropriateness to all occasions. Are they not, after all, the most powerful words we have? Yes?"

Author James Clavell said : "My favorite words ... 'Once upon a time ...'"

Norm Crosby, a comedian who puts a twist on words, said: "My word is 'apocryphal,' and it comes from a nursery rhyme: 'Sing a song of sixpence apocryphal of rye.'"

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Desmond Tutu said: "Words that I like are 'tremendous' and 'wonderful.'"

I could list many of my favorite words. Of course, words are only part of any message. Who delivers them and how they are offered are significant to their meaning and purpose.

That is why there is one word that melts away all my regrets. A word that seals the end of each day with a smile.

The word is "Dad" ... coming from any of my three sons. It feels soooo good when I hear it … no matter how they say it.

Yes, my favorite word is … "Dad."

I'm Lonny Cain, and this is my perspective,