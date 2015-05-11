That Thing About Vegas Is True

Well, I finally did it — made my first trip to Las Vegas.

Yes, I gambled — but saw no shows. Unless you want to count the entertainment easily found just walking "The Strip."

Our two-night stay wrapped up a week that started in Phoenix and took us via rental car to Sedona, the Grand Canyon, and a quick stop at Hoover Dam.

I'd go back to most of those stops, but Vegas? I'm not so sure. I have to say probably not.

I know I sound like a kill-joy … an old fuddy-duddy. Perhaps I am.

But Vegas was pretty much what I expected. It reaffirmed my belief that the primary reasons to go to Vegas (other than employment, family and weddings) would be:

To eat, drink and be very merry.

See stage shows.

Gamble. Gamble. And gamble some more.

And find various kinds of partners.

It's possible my senses had been overloaded. I had already absorbed the enormous beauty and profound simplicity that washes over you when hiking the Canyon or the trails near Sedona. It truly was an adventure.

Still, I think I felt a bit dizzier standing in the lobby of the Mandalay Bay resort than on the Canyon hiking trail.

There was plenty of razzle-dazzle and bling-a-ding. It felt like a party town, and definitely a playground for the young.

There I go, sounding like an old man again. I confess I may have lacked the physical (and financial) energy for "the town that never sleeps."

If you do go there, let me remind you of the familiar call of the wild: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

I discovered that is true. I took money to spend, and that is what happened in Vegas.… it all stayed in Vegas.

I'm Lonny Cain, and that's my perspective.