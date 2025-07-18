© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Solar energy developer makes donation towards land conservation in Boone County

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:36 PM CDT
Maria Lara Gardner

A solar energy developer on Monday made a donation to a conservation land trust to benefit Boone County. Trajectory Energy Partners, based in Highland Park, gifted $15,000 to the Natural Land Institute.

Mack Gapinski is a project development manager for the firm. He said the donation serves to promote a good relationship with the community, including the Boone County Board, which approves solar projects in the area.

“Community outreach and understanding what is important to the communities we work in,” Gapinski said, “is core to what we do.” “And with input from the Boone County board about how important land preservation is to Boone County, partnering with the Natural Land Institute was a natural fit.”

The company has launched two solar projects in Poplar Grove and has another in development.

The money will help the Natural Land Institute cover the legal costs involved in land protection agreements, or easements, in Boone County.

Alan Branhagen is the director of the Natural Land Institute, which is one of oldest private land conservation groups in the United States.

How many agreements can the funds cover? He said it depends.

“So, it could be several smaller ones,” Branhagen said, “or maybe just one really large one that we can do with this.” “Each one is a custom document.”

In an easement, property owners sign a legal document with NLI committing to preserve their land from future housing or industrial development.

Branhagen said the organization has easements across the state covering 3, 814 acres.
Tags
WNIJ News BelvidereBoone County
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara