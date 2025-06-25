Perspective: Goodnight, Beloit College

Svea Jones is a student at Beloit College. They wrote this piece as part of Chris Fink's creative writing class in Spring 2025.

As I reach my final year at Beloit College, I find that I become more sentimental about the smaller things I once took for granted. I feel like a grandmother who knows she doesn’t have time left and spends her savings to buy a nifty camera.

As I bask under the glow of the moon, I say goodnight to Beloit College and capture what's left of simple times, through the friends I make, and the moments I snap through video and photos. As a new adult I still seek out the spontaneity of being young, but like the moon, gorging the night sky, it slowly fades to morning, It is a reminder that I’m no longer a small child.

Goodnight raccoons that fight in the backyard at night

Goodnight to the street lamps that keep the campus bright

Goodnight to Torti the turtle who lives in the school library

Goodnight to the Bon Appetit potatoes sticky with rosemary

Goodnight to Pablo Toral and Fred Burwell on their bike commutes

Goodnight to the blunt pouches and beer cans the wind pollutes

Goodnight to the ambient music and the silence in between

Goodnight to the wisping warm wind and the caffeine

Goodnight to the pregames, parties, and make-outs

Goodnight to the night walks, bell runs, and cookouts

Goodnight to the smiles of professors I once knew

Goodnight to the friends in our outstanding crew

Goodnight to the cigarette butts and red boa feathers

Goodnight to these things that keep me tethered

Goodnight doesn't mean goodbye, but it won't be easy to let go

Goodnight to the souls above and below.