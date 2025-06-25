State Rep. Bill Hauter announces reelection bid

A lawmaker who has represented western McLean County in the Illinois legislature since 2023 is seeking two more years in Springfield.

State Rep. Bill Hauter, a Republican from Morton, has announced plans to run for a third term in the heavily Republican district that covers a heavily rural area between Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Decatur and Springfield.

"Illinois is failing fast because of an incompetent manipulated map majority in the House backed by an inept governor who lavishes billions of Illinois taxpayers' dollars on non-citizens while clearly fantasizing about being president of the United States,” Hauter said in a statement.

Hauter is the only medical doctor in the Illinois General Assembly. He has sponsored a number of health care-related bills. Two have been approved and sent to the governor. One makes it illegal for insurance companies to place time limits on anesthesia payment coverage. The other allows retired health care workers who wish to work on a volunteer basis to maintain their medical licenses without a fee.

Hauter also has been an outspoken critic of transgender care for youth and opposed a bill to allow terminally ill patients the legal right to end their own life. That bill passed in the Illinois House, but did not get a vote in the Senate.

Hauter defeated independent David Gill in 2024. The primary election will be on March 17, 2026.