Just Imagine Making Life Better

I'm a bit irritated --- and frustrated -- about an article I just read.

The topic was interesting: about letting kids pretend and the importance of make-believe play.

Studies were cited. Good points were made, but my mind wandered. I started remembering my fantasy worlds as a kid.

I remember such detail. Maybe that's telling in itself.

I don't really care if my childhood fantasies made me a better person. But I do have some thoughts on pretending.

But first, let's go for a ride.

I think that's my earliest memory of pretending. Horses.

I did not have a real horse but I did a lot of galloping as a kid. I was a cowboy.

I held those reins in my right hand to guide the horse, and my little legs did what they could to mimic the gallop and bouncing in the saddle. I think I even made a little clicking sound with my tongue. You know … the sound of hooves and giddy-ups.

I have to guess this all came from TV — Lone Ranger, Gene Autry, Roy Rogers.

I think I put the horse in the barn around seventh grade. But pretending did not stop then.

My early pretending likely was sparked by TV. And books. In fact, I dived nose first into pretend worlds through books. And TV. And still do.

That article preached the importance of letting kids play and pretend. So they grow up better people.

Well, to all adults I say keep pretending and exploring your imagination. Aren't you a little happier when, every now and then, you let the kid inside come out to play?

I still say, "Saddle up. And let's ride like the wind."

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.