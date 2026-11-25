A giant purple flower is causing a stink in Rockford.

The flower goes by the name Grimace because that’s what you might do when you get close to it.

“It definitely smells dead animal and like hot garbage kind of,” observed Angelia Massetti of Rockford. She has been waiting for the so-called “Corpse Flower” to bloom at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.

And it has been a wait. The plant flowers every two to three years and the bloom only lasts for a day or two. The flower’s smell attracts insects for pollination.

Chuck Corley first saw it bloom years ago and didn’t want to miss witnessing it again. He describes the flower as "sort of like something erupting out of a buttercup.”

Still, even his admiration grew short lived due to the stench.

“I won’t be sorry that I left the building,” he jokingly added.

This is Grimace’s fourth time blooming since it came to the conservatory in 2011.