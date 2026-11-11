Rockford teen student killed in collision with school bus

A female Rockford Public Schools student died after her car collided with a Rockford school bus on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

No students on the bus were seriously injured, according to a release from the Rockford Police Department, but at least one student was taken to the hospital for additional care.

The accident occurred around the intersection of Welsh and Spring Creek Road in Rockford. Information has yet to be released about what led up to the crash or the student's identity.

The school district released a statement on Tuesday:

“Today, our RPS 205 community is mourning the loss of one of our students following a car collision with a school bus. Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone affected by this tragedy. The district is providing support for students and staff as our school community grieves. If your child needs further support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s school.”

The district’s bus drivers of AFSCME Local 1275 also issued a statement:

"RPS 205 bus drivers of AFSCME Local 1275 are heartbroken by today’s unthinkable tragedy. Transporting students to and from home and school safely is our responsibility and privilege, and accidents our worst nightmare. Our hearts and thoughts are with the students, families, our fellow driver, and our whole community shaken by this horrible loss. We appreciate the support of RPS administration in this difficult time."

Rockford police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.