Oregon military veteran uses art to cope with the effects of combat exposure

An Oregon, Illinois military veteran and welder is sharing how art is helping him recover from the impact of combat.

David Waters is a combat infantry veteran of Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan. He also served in New Orleans for Hurricane Katrina. Those experiences have caused what he calls “moral” injuries.

"The people you lose during all of that," he said, "you know that sends you to some dark places afterwards. After you come back and after you have time to process it. And sometimes you don't process it, and you kind of drown it out with alcohol."

Waters was an apprentice at a bronze foundry in Mount Morris where he began welding and making metal structures.

Welding, he said, is his way of giving back to humanity, and helps him work through those emotions.

"You pound it out," he explained. "You know that's what I call it. You know you get some metal, you beat on it, you form it, you focus on it."

Waters also takes part in traditional therapy.

His works are currently on display at the Oregon Coliseum Museum of Art Antiques & Americana, and the Eagles Nest Art Group in Conover Square Mall in Oregon, Illinois.