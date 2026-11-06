A Rockford organization will highlight Indian culture once again

A Rockford organization that works to connect, empower and transform the world — one woman at a time — will give the community a taste of India.

"Experience India" returns after a one-year hiatus. Nicole Landreth is the executive director of Womanspace. She said celebrating different cultures satisfies a part of the organization's mission.

"Part of that connection component," she said, "is understanding one another, is learning about each other's cultures, and celebrating it together."

Usha Sundaram is a board member at the organization. She said this year's event will have a couple of differences from the previous one.

"This time," Sundaram said, "we are going to display a special dance performance called Bharatanatyam. It takes so many years of practice to do that."

Sundaram added that participants can take a picture while wearing a traditional Indian garment called a sari.

Landreth said the event didn't happen last year because most of the programming then was centered around a milestone.

"Last year was our 50th anniversary," she said, "and so throughout the whole year, we had a lot of different kinds of events that were specifically about celebrating what that 50 years has been and what you know the next chapter will be."

Experience India will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rockford. Registration ends Nov. 8.