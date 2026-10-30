A Mount Morris theater will showcase a classic Broadway comedy

A Mount Morris theater will showcase an old comedy about a man who says he has an invisible 6-foot rabbit for a friend. The Broadway play "Harvey" will be showcased by the Performing Arts Guild in Mount Morris.

Mary Chase won the 1945 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the play.

Connie Augsburger, a lifetime member of the guild and the assistance director for Harvey, said this play gives the actors a chance to stretch their amateur theatrical chops.

"Sometimes casting a show is a little bit difficult because people wear so many hats," she added. "People are full-time insurance agents or teachers. They're college students on home for break. They're young parents with small children at home."

Augsburger said people at the theater have expressed interest in adapting “Harvey” for years.



"Because it's a comedy that is not a rip-roaring comedy. It's a thoughtful comedy," she said. "It's a character study, but it's not a heavy-duty character study. Also, and this is really important for small community theaters, the sets that are required are not complicated."

"Harvey" was adapted into a film in 1950. James Steward played the main character Elwood P. Dowd. Harvey was Dowd’s invisible friend who was a Púca, a spirit in Irish folklore that can take on many forms.

Dave Sheely will direct the play, and Mark Tremble will portray Elwood P. Dowd.

Performances will take place Nov. 6-8 at Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater. Times are listed on the Performing Arts Guild website.

