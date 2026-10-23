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Newsman by day, comic by night. Kevin Haas to perform standup comedy in Rockford tonight

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kevin Haas opens the Oscar Aydin show tonight from Rockford's Music Box
Mindy Joy Nutter Young
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Kevin Haas
Kevin Haas opens the Oscar Aydin comedy show tonight at Rockford's Music Box

Kevin Haas is the managing editor for the Rock River Current, known for his Johnny-on-the-Spot business reporting and witty headlines. But did you know Haas is also a veteran standup comedian of 15 years?

Tonight, you can see Haas perform as the opening act at Rockford’s Music Box for headlining act Oscar Aydin, also a Rockford native.

Haas and I sat down for a chat on his last special “Necking,” which Haas performed six weeks after breaking his neck in a skiing accident, how personal storytelling is a relatable version of comedy and what plans Haas has next for his comedy side hustle.

Check out the full conversation with Rock River Current journalist, and standup comic, Kevin Haas in the link above.
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Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier
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