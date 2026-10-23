Newsman by day, comic by night. Kevin Haas to perform standup comedy in Rockford tonight

Kevin Haas is the managing editor for the Rock River Current, known for his Johnny-on-the-Spot business reporting and witty headlines. But did you know Haas is also a veteran standup comedian of 15 years?

Tonight, you can see Haas perform as the opening act at Rockford’s Music Box for headlining act Oscar Aydin, also a Rockford native.

Haas and I sat down for a chat on his last special “Necking,” which Haas performed six weeks after breaking his neck in a skiing accident, how personal storytelling is a relatable version of comedy and what plans Haas has next for his comedy side hustle.

Check out the full conversation with Rock River Current journalist, and standup comic, Kevin Haas in the link above.