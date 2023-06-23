© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Rockford comedian will turn his mishap into happiness during his upcoming comedy special

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published June 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT
West Side Show Room
/

Some comedians use the stage to turn their misfortune into laughter. A Rockford comedian will do just that for one night only.

Kevin Haas is the editor of the Rock River Current. He is also a stand-up comedian. Haas broke his neck on May 9 during a snowboarding accident in Colorado. He says his upcoming performance will be difficult.

“Oftentimes, when I'm on stage, I find myself snapping my head back and forth from left to right,” Haas explained, “because I'm talking to this side, and then I give the punchline to this side. And now doing that motion is very slow.”

The comedy special will act as a fundraiser to help the funny man pay some of his medical bills. Haas says he wrote the material in one month, which is unusual for a comedy special.

“Just to really illustrate how unique this is,” he said. “All the material except for a couple introductory jokes has been built since I broke my neck, and it will be told Friday night and then never told again. Which is not something that happens in stand-up comedy often.”

Haas says he started writing these jokes when he was in a wheelchair at a trauma center.

“Necking with Kevin Haas” will take place June 23 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the West Side Show Room in Rockford. More information can be found on the show rooms website.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
