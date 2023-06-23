Rockford comedian will turn his mishap into happiness during his upcoming comedy special

Some comedians use the stage to turn their misfortune into laughter. A Rockford comedian will do just that for one night only.

Kevin Haas is the editor of the Rock River Current. He is also a stand-up comedian. Haas broke his neck on May 9 during a snowboarding accident in Colorado. He says his upcoming performance will be difficult.

“Oftentimes, when I'm on stage, I find myself snapping my head back and forth from left to right,” Haas explained, “because I'm talking to this side, and then I give the punchline to this side. And now doing that motion is very slow.”

The comedy special will act as a fundraiser to help the funny man pay some of his medical bills. Haas says he wrote the material in one month, which is unusual for a comedy special.

“Just to really illustrate how unique this is,” he said. “All the material except for a couple introductory jokes has been built since I broke my neck, and it will be told Friday night and then never told again. Which is not something that happens in stand-up comedy often.”

Haas says he started writing these jokes when he was in a wheelchair at a trauma center.

“Necking with Kevin Haas” will take place June 23 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the West Side Show Room in Rockford. More information can be found on the show rooms website.

