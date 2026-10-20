A Rockford fundraiser will celebrate the LGBTQ+ and the Latin community

A northern Illinois nonprofit that supports the LGBTQ+ community will also celebrate another culture during its 5th annual gala.

Andrew Mertzenich is the chair of the Rockford Area Pride Committee. His organization is the presenting sponsor for the Liam Foundation Gayla Fundraiser. He said his organization is augmenting what the Liam Foundation has been able to do over the years.

"But yet we see what happens when the Liam Foundation is able to do what it needs to do,” he said, “and that is helping people survive and helping people thrive."

Mertzenich explained why Latin culture will also be a part of this year’s celebration.

"They're two cultures that are currently under a lot of attack from our current administration,” he said, “from current happenings and events. Both have been persecuted, and we should celebrate the vibrancy of both cultures."

The Liam Foundation started out helping transgender and non-binary people get name changes. It since has expanded to a resource center for the LGBTQ+ community.

Mertzenich said there will be dance and music that celebrate the Latin culture. The performer La Mira will be the host.

The event takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24 at Embassy Suites Rockford.